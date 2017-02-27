Woman has 140-pound mass, mistaken fo...

Woman has 140-pound mass, mistaken for fat, removed

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KFVS12

A woman lived with a mass in her stomach, which eventually reached 140 pounds, for years because it was mistaken for fat. ALLENTOWN, PA A 71-year-old woman lost more than half her body weight when she had a 140-pound cyst, which was initially mistaken for fat, removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,499,139
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 42 min rshermr 8,027
News Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09) 13 hr silly rabbit 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 313,393
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 15 hr Ann Jackson 3,836
Is 40 Below the best club in the Lehigh Valley?? (Apr '08) Mon Reggie 98
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC