Woman has 140-pound mass, mistaken for fat, removed
A woman lived with a mass in her stomach, which eventually reached 140 pounds, for years because it was mistaken for fat. ALLENTOWN, PA A 71-year-old woman lost more than half her body weight when she had a 140-pound cyst, which was initially mistaken for fat, removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,499,139
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|rshermr
|8,027
|Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|Ann Jackson
|3,836
|Is 40 Below the best club in the Lehigh Valley?? (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Reggie
|98
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC