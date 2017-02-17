Woman fined in December theft of Nativity baby Jesus
A woman who faced a felony charge in the theft of a baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in Bethlehem a few weeks before Christmas was fined after pleading guilty to a summary count. The Morning Call reports that 49-year-old Jacqueline Ross of Bethlehem Township was ordered Tuesday by a judge in Northampton County to pay $100 and court costs.
