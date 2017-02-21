Where to buy fastnachts in the Lehigh Valley
It's the one day every year that the Lehigh Valley collectively decides to press the pause button on dieting. Fastnacht Day, which is Tuesday, Feb. 28, is a day to pay tribute to the area's Pennsylvania Dutch history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,496,977
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,381
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|132
|Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|53
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Feb 19
|Waste No Cash
|3,831
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC