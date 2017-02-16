Unfiltered expression dominates Jessi...

Unfiltered expression dominates Jessica Echevarria art on display in Easton

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Jessica Echevarria's work at the Cigar Factory in Allentown. She is a founding member of the Alternative Gallery in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,495,502
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,295
Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12) 9 hr silly rabbit 5
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 10 hr Exam questions1 3,825
News Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Street Medicine makes house calls to homeless Wed silly rabbit 1
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... Feb 14 silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC