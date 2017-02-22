Toomey a no-show at protesters' town ...

Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Allentown

There are 1 comment on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Allentown. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey was a no-show for the town hall meeting the Tuesdays with Toomey organization set up Tuesday night, but the protest group came prepared. For two months, the grassroots organization has picketed Toomey's offices across the state, demanding he speak to his constituents and explain how he would stand up to some of President Donald Trump's actions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
He was out working the realeSTATE demise angle with his criminal counterparts as the tools of its implimentation to the deplorable disrepair to the properties of design for blight to bright white boxes built chacterless?!)$ Don't worry though there are ties to the local vatican and church on the run and its dispersments?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Realtime 1,497,351
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 13 min ThomasA 42
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 18 hr Faith Michigan 313,382
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) 23 hr Raj Chanani 1,274
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) Feb 20 silly rabbit 132
News Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07) Feb 20 silly rabbit 53
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC