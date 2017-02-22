Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Allentown
There are 1 comment on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Allentown. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey was a no-show for the town hall meeting the Tuesdays with Toomey organization set up Tuesday night, but the protest group came prepared. For two months, the grassroots organization has picketed Toomey's offices across the state, demanding he speak to his constituents and explain how he would stand up to some of President Donald Trump's actions.
He was out working the realeSTATE demise angle with his criminal counterparts as the tools of its implimentation to the deplorable disrepair to the properties of design for blight to bright white boxes built chacterless?!)$ Don't worry though there are ties to the local vatican and church on the run and its dispersments?!)$
