The Pub by Wegmans offers Mardi Gras menu
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a New Orleans-themed menu through Tuesday at The Pub by Wegmans, 3900 Tilghman St., Allentown. Other highlights: peel and eat shrimp ; blackened catfish with creole rice and braised collard greens, $13; beignets with dipping sauce, $5; and a Bulleit Sazerac cocktail, $7.
