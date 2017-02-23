The Pub by Wegmans offers Mardi Gras ...

The Pub by Wegmans offers Mardi Gras menu

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a New Orleans-themed menu through Tuesday at The Pub by Wegmans, 3900 Tilghman St., Allentown. Other highlights: peel and eat shrimp ; blackened catfish with creole rice and braised collard greens, $13; beignets with dipping sauce, $5; and a Bulleit Sazerac cocktail, $7.

