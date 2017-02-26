Teen Trayvon Martin remembered on anniversary of shooting death
About 100 demontrators attend a rally Sunday at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem to hear speeches marking the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of Florida teenager, Trayvon Martin. About 100 demontrators attend a rally Sunday at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem to hear speeches marking the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of Florida teenager, Trayvon Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|32 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,498,173
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|3,833
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|49
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,390
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|4
|Boa Constrictor Found On Front Porch Of Home In... (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Dee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC