Syrian family turned away at Philly airport returning to U.S.

Joseph Assali, left, holds onto his mother, Sarmad, Assali, from Allentown, PA, as they listen to speakers at a press conference addressing the President's immigration executive order and its impact on the Philadelphia airport. Joseph had 2 uncles, 2 aunts and 2 cousins turned away at Philadelphai International Airport and were forced to return to Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.