Sunday Go Pick: Enjoy the fanfare at Lehigh Valley Oscar viewing parties
Take Oscar viewing to an entirely new level on Sunday, Feb. 26. Three Lehigh Valley parties will have food, drink and fun, along with big screen broadcasts of the ceremony. Here are the details: a ArtsQuest party, 6:30 p.m., ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.
