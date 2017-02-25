Sunday Go Pick: Civic Theatre's '9 to...

Sunday Go Pick: Civic Theatre's '9 to 5' musical is serious and funny

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Jan Labellarte , Kathleen Oswalt and Nina Elias star in '9 to 5' at Civic Theatre of Allentown. Discrimination against women in the workplace may be a serious subject but '9 to 5' the movie gave it a comedic spin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,497,753
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 31 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,008
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 7 hr RedNeck 3,832
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 8 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr ThomasA 313,383
News Boa Constrictor Found On Front Porch Of Home In... (Jul '09) 22 hr Dee 33
News Man Stabs Wife, Stepdaughter at Traffic Light: ... Thu silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC