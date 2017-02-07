Sue Serio has the Tuesday forecast, plus 60s and snow in the 7 day
Tuesday morning, there's a Freezing Rain Advisory through 10am for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties. We also noticed some pink on the radar in Lehigh County, so it may be slippery out there.
