Strong February thunderstorm leaves a mess in its wake
A line of February thunderstorms ripped though the Lehigh Valley late Saturday afternoon, leaving a mess of downed trees, closed roads and power outages behind it. There was penny-sized hail reported in Allentown from the storm that quickly rolled though between 4:30 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service .
