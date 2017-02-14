Street Medicine makes house calls to ...

Street Medicine makes house calls to homeless

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network's Street Medicine program includes clinics in a number of area shelters and soup kitchens, a street medicine team, and an inpatient/outpatient consult service that has helped reduce emergency department visits while increasing the number of insured homeless residents. The program's success in getting better care and coverage to Lehigh Valley's homeless population was noted in a Nov. 29 AHA task force report on ensuring access to care in vulnerable communities.

