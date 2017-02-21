South Whitehall man charged in hit-and-run pedestrian crash
A South Whitehall Township man is being charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition. Stockman at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday allegedly struck a woman at a high rate of speed while driving north in the 400 block of North Sixth Street in Allentown.
