South Whitehall man charged in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

A South Whitehall Township man is being charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition. Stockman at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday allegedly struck a woman at a high rate of speed while driving north in the 400 block of North Sixth Street in Allentown.

