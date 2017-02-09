See why Gov. Wolf visited Allentown d...

See why Gov. Wolf visited Allentown day after budget address

Gov. Tom Wolf visited Allentown on Wednesday in his first stop to present his new budget proposal, a day after sharing it with lawmakers. He touted what he calls an innovative approach to keeping sales and personal income taxes flat while maintaining services and beginning to build back up the state's rain day fund reserve.

