Scene: Symphony Ball spends night inVienna

Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award. Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.