Scene: Symphony Ball spends night inVienna

2 min ago

Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award. Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award.

