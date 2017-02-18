Scene: Symphony Ball spends night inVienna
Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award. Kathleen and J.B. Reilly were honorary ball co-chairpersons for the 67th Allentown Symphony Ball Feb. 4. They were recognized with a Certificate of Special Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent and also the Symphony Association's Spirit of Influence Award.
