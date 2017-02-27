Route 209 bridge replacement in...
Polk Township chairman Brian Ahner informed the residents at Monday evening's board of supervisor's meeting that theRoute 209 bridge replacement project has been pushed back. "We are permitted by contract on some of the bridges to go into 2018," said Rory McGlasson of Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,499,237
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|Ann Jackson
|3,836
|Is 40 Below the best club in the Lehigh Valley?? (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Reggie
|98
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC