Rick Astley of 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and...
Singer Rick Astley, best known for his huge 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" -- and more lately, as the subject of the internet joke meme "rickrolling" -- is on the comback trail and will play his first U.S. tour in 28 years. The short jaunt of just eight dates includes stops at Philadelphia's Electric Factory at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.11.
