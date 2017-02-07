Rick Astley of 'Never Gonna Give You ...

Rick Astley of 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Singer Rick Astley, best known for his huge 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" -- and more lately, as the subject of the internet joke meme "rickrolling" -- is on the comback trail and will play his first U.S. tour in 28 years. The short jaunt of just eight dates includes stops at Philadelphia's Electric Factory at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,490,580
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... 25 min silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Mon silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Mon silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Mon silly rabbit 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Mon Doright 56
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lehigh County was issued at February 08 at 4:01AM EST

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,903 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC