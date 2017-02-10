Plea deal rejected for stabbing in ju...

Plea deal rejected for stabbing in judge's parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NJ.com

A Northampton County judge rejected a plea deal for a man charged with a stabbing in a Bethlehem district court parking lot. Oscar Turner agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and take a four-and-a-half- to nine-year prison sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min USAsince1680 1,492,624
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 1 hr silly rabbit 1
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 2 hr slurps1017 3,821
News Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot... 14 hr silly rabbit 1
News Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi... 18 hr silly rabbit 1
News Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07) Fri silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lehigh County was issued at February 12 at 3:55AM EST

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC