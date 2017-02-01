One life, many roles

PRESIDENT OBAMA's CHILI Prep time 15 mins Total time 30 minutes Servings 4-6 Ingredients 1 Tbsp olive oil 1/2 tsp ground cumin 1 large onion 1/2 tsp ground oregano 1 green bell pepper, chopped 1/2 tsp ground basil 5 cloves of garlic, chopped 1/2 Tbsp chili powder 1 lb. ground beef or turkey 3 Tbsp red-wine vinegar One 28-ounce can peeled tomatoes One 29-ounce can of dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed Instructions Heat the olive oil in large saute' pan on medium high.

