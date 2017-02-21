New Trump poll: Can we trust it?

New Trump poll: Can we trust it?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: PennLive.com

How did Hillary Clinton's 9-point lead in Pennsylvania a week before the general election turn into a loss in the state? To answer that question, Madonna went back into the field 10 days after Donald Trump won Pennsylvania and the presidency. "What we found was 1 in 5 Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Gay Ghost 1,497,676
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,004
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 2 hr RedNeck 3,832
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 3 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr ThomasA 313,383
News Boa Constrictor Found On Front Porch Of Home In... (Jul '09) 18 hr Dee 33
News Man Stabs Wife, Stepdaughter at Traffic Light: ... 22 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC