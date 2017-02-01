Muslim Ban Leaves Ailing Mom In Iraq....

Muslim Ban Leaves Ailing Mom In Iraq. She Died There.

Thanks to Trump's Muslim ban, a sick, dying lady was unable to come home to her family to say goodbye. Mike Hager fled Iraq during the first Iraq war, came to the United States, earned his citizenship, and brought his family here.

