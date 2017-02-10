Mother who lost custody of child runs off with her at McDonald's

A mother who lost custody of her 10-year-old daughter is being sought by cops after running off with the child during a supervised visit at a Bronx McDonald's, officials said Saturday. Diane Simpson, who lives in Allentown, Pa., convinced her daughter Shajabar McRae to take off with her during the visit at the fast food joint on Southern Blvd. near Aidus St. in Foxhurst about 6 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

