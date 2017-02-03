Mother who attacked daughter at schoo...

Mother who attacked daughter at school confronted by judge

Friday Feb 3

An Allentown mother accused of robbing and violently attacking her daughter was given immediate parole as part of a plea deal Tuesday. Dana Fox, of the 700 block of South Woodward Street, was charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment, in connection with the April 4 incident outside Dieruff High School.

