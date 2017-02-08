Meth dealer can't have car, guns or $...

Meth dealer can't have car, guns or $26K in cash back, court rules

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A meth dealer who admitted trafficking millions of dollars in methamphetamine from Mexico to the Lehigh Valley will not get back his car, firearms, and $26,612 seized during the investigation, a judge ruled. Gary Kuehner was one of 23 people from the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery County and New Jersey who were busted in April 2013 in connection with a ring that distributed $7 million worth of methamphetamine over five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Winning Is Exhaus... 1,491,049
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... 14 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Mon silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Mon silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Mon silly rabbit 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Mon Doright 56
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lehigh County was issued at February 08 at 9:34PM EST

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC