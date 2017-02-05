Man's 'mission from God' is to save kids from heroin addiction
John Cramsey was sipping his coffee on the morning of Jan. 26 when the Facebook message buzzed on his phone. The Allentown, Pa., native, 51, reeled as he remembered the terrible day last June when he had set out to rescue the 18-year-old girl, Jenea Patterson, from a Brooklyn drug den.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Teaman
|1,490,552
|agape flights of venice florida
|1 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|Black Lung Benefits are welfare
|Feb 2
|Jerry
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC