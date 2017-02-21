Man Stabs Wife, Stepdaughter at Traffic Light: Police
A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his wife and stepdaughter while they were inside a car waiting at a traffic light in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Police say the suspect was in the passenger seat while his stepdaughter was driving on Hamilton Street in Allentown around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
