Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought...

Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Allentown police were investigating a shooting Monday night that sent one victim to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Steve Vangelo said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 18 hrs ago
The high quality of life current mayor and itZ Z Zone regime are usuring in with there domcratical dysfunctioning developmental advertiZmentaliZ?!)$ This bunch of pos humanZ are a bunch of poor excuses for human REpresetation in the county seat at two levelZ trying to push for the third party shitstorm?!)$ Clueless one and all or just cognaZantly complicite in there hospital warZ game and itZ multifaceted meltdown of the non-profit tax exempt status?!)$

Very Very sad that a young life possibly is threatened by there disparity designs with malice and forthougt against the very people there personal gainsZ have been gotten?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,490,253
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) 18 hr silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida 18 hr silly rabbit 2
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 20 hr Doright 56
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Mon silly rabbit 3
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Sun silly rabbit 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Sat silly rabbit 7
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC