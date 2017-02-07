Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Allentown police were investigating a shooting Monday night that sent one victim to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Steve Vangelo said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
United States
|
#1 18 hrs ago
The high quality of life current mayor and itZ Z Zone regime are usuring in with there domcratical dysfunctioning developmental advertiZmentaliZ?!)$ This bunch of pos humanZ are a bunch of poor excuses for human REpresetation in the county seat at two levelZ trying to push for the third party shitstorm?!)$ Clueless one and all or just cognaZantly complicite in there hospital warZ game and itZ multifaceted meltdown of the non-profit tax exempt status?!)$
Very Very sad that a young life possibly is threatened by there disparity designs with malice and forthougt against the very people there personal gainsZ have been gotten?!)$
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,490,253
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Doright
|56
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|7
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC