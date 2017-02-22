Lehigh Valley food events include Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival,...
The event will feature about 40 local and regional food trucks with a variety of cuisines including most of the Valley's top trucks such as Bob-B-Q Slides and Sides, Chick-N-Cone, Kona Ice of Allentown and OMG Smoothies. The event will also have dozens of craft beer selections, mixed and frozen drinks, live music and other fun activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,497,120
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|41
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|132
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC