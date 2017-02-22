Lehigh Valley food events include Leh...

Lehigh Valley food events include Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival,...

The event will feature about 40 local and regional food trucks with a variety of cuisines including most of the Valley's top trucks such as Bob-B-Q Slides and Sides, Chick-N-Cone, Kona Ice of Allentown and OMG Smoothies. The event will also have dozens of craft beer selections, mixed and frozen drinks, live music and other fun activities.

