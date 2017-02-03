Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted like savages'
The last of the juvenile defendants was sentenced Wednesday in connection with an after-school melee involving Allentown high school students that left two teens hospitalized.
The last of the juvenile defendants was sentenced Wednesday in connection with an after-school melee involving Allentown high school students that left two teens hospitalized. The 17-year-old boy admitted to a felony count of riot and a misdemeanor count of simple assault related to the Oct. 25 attacks that involved a mob of 50 Dieruff High School students, 20 of whom attacked two teen boys.
#1 10 hrs ago
Take a good look at national news and than there should be some complicite cognaZant copability in this matter?!)$ Create dysfunction within the main istitution and make it look as if it is a two fold issue when in fact it is all the failing institutions these children have come in contact with in this disparity design?!)$
