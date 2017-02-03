Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who...

Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted like savages'

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Friday Feb 3, titled Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted like savages'. In it, NJ.com reports that:

The last of the juvenile defendants was sentenced Wednesday in connection with an after-school melee involving Allentown high school students that left two teens hospitalized. The 17-year-old boy admitted to a felony count of riot and a misdemeanor count of simple assault related to the Oct. 25 attacks that involved a mob of 50 Dieruff High School students, 20 of whom attacked two teen boys.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Take a good look at national news and than there should be some complicite cognaZant copability in this matter?!)$ Create dysfunction within the main istitution and make it look as if it is a two fold issue when in fact it is all the failing institutions these children have come in contact with in this disparity design?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Yeah 1,490,029
Trump vs Clinton 2016 23 hr silly rabbit 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 3 seriously messed up 313,267
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Feb 3 Flowers 2
Black Lung Benefits are welfare Feb 2 Jerry 3
News Morganelli asks Northampton County officials fo... (Jun '09) Feb 2 silly rabbit 33
News Muslim Ban Leaves Ailing Mom In Iraq. She Died ... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,585,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC