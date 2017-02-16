John Mellencamp schedules summer perf...

John Mellencamp schedules summer performances in support of upcoming...

Monday Feb 13 Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

John Mellencamp recently announced that he and veteran Americana artist Carlene Carter will be releasing a new collaborative album called Sad Clowns & Hillbillies in the spring, and now the heartland rocker has revealed that's he'll be supporting the record with a U.S. summer tour . Mellencamp has yet to unveil a full itinerary for the trek, but he has lined up performances at a few agricultural fairs around the country.

