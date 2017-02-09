Interviewing Rick Astley: Singer, pla...

Interviewing Rick Astley: Singer, playing Electric Factory on 1st...

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Rick Astley: Singer, playing Electric Factory on 1st U.S. tour in 28 years, says he's never gonna give up Ten years ago, British singer Rick Astley - he of the massively popular 1987 chart-topping song "Never Gonna Give You Up" - was more than a decade into retirement when he got an inquiry about performing in Japan. Egged on by his wife and daughter, Astley did the show, and says the concert made him rethink his career - that after all this time, he no longer had to be on the treadmill of fame, but simply could do the shows he wanted to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Copout 1,491,729
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... 21 hr silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Feb 6 silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Feb 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC