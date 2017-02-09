Interviewing Rick Astley: Singer, playing Electric Factory on 1st...

Rick Astley: Singer, playing Electric Factory on 1st U.S. tour in 28 years, says he's never gonna give up Ten years ago, British singer Rick Astley - he of the massively popular 1987 chart-topping song "Never Gonna Give You Up" - was more than a decade into retirement when he got an inquiry about performing in Japan. Egged on by his wife and daughter, Astley did the show, and says the concert made him rethink his career - that after all this time, he no longer had to be on the treadmill of fame, but simply could do the shows he wanted to.

