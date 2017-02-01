Guilty verdict vindicates Bethlehem stabbing victim
An Allentown man was found guilty Thursday of stabbing his Bethlehem girlfriend and threatening to "gut her baby and make it squeal like a pig." Elias Pellot's bloodshot eyes welled with tears after he was convicted of the Feb. 23 attack in the victim's at home in the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.
