Grammy Awards have never had a Lehigh Valley performer winner. But there have been near-misses

According to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, organizers of the Grammy Awards to be presented for the 59th time Sunday, no person born in or residing in Lehigh or Northampton counties has ever won a Grammy for performance. In 2012, Gloria Domina of the Lehigh Valley shared the award for Best Children's Album with James Cravero, Kevin Mackie, Steve Pullara and Patrick Robinson for the disc "All About Bullies... Big And Small," but that was an award for production, not performance.

