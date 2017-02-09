Grammy Awards have never had a Lehigh...

Grammy Awards have never had a Lehigh Valley performer winner. But there have been near-misses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

According to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, organizers of the Grammy Awards to be presented for the 59th time Sunday, no person born in or residing in Lehigh or Northampton counties has ever won a Grammy for performance. In 2012, Gloria Domina of the Lehigh Valley shared the award for Best Children's Album with James Cravero, Kevin Mackie, Steve Pullara and Patrick Robinson for the disc "All About Bullies... Big And Small," but that was an award for production, not performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,491,356
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Mon silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Mon silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Mon silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC