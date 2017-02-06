Get 2-for-price-of-1 tickets to New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men...

Seeing New Kids on the Block, the 1980s boy band that went on to become one of the biggest-selling music acts of all time, preform at Allentown's PPL Center with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul on July 5 would be great. PPL Center is offering two seats in the upper portion of the first elevated seats off the floor nearer the back of the arena for $79.95.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.