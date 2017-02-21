Families routed by fire after man fal...

Families routed by fire after man falls asleep while cooking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

A fire the night of Feb. 20, 2017, damaged 866-868 N. Maxwell St. in Allentown. A resident at 866 N. Maxwell St. fell asleep while cooking and the fire started in the kitchen, Christopher said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,496,981
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) 2 hr Raj Chanani 1,274
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 6 hr silly rabbit 40
News Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al... 7 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue ThomasA 313,381
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Mon silly rabbit 1
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) Mon silly rabbit 132
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC