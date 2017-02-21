Families routed by fire after man falls asleep while cooking
A fire the night of Feb. 20, 2017, damaged 866-868 N. Maxwell St. in Allentown. A resident at 866 N. Maxwell St. fell asleep while cooking and the fire started in the kitchen, Christopher said.
