Fall in Love All Over Again at the Pines with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Pines Dinner Theatre continues its 2017 season bringing Off-Broadway's award-winning and second-longest running musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change to the stage. The Pines Dinner Theatre, 448 N 17th St, Allentown, PA will be presenting I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change, February 10 through March 19, 2017.
