Facebook video leads to driver who dragged officer, cops say

23 hrs ago

A dirt bike driver who taunted an Allentown police officer to chase him dragged a different officer who tried to arrest him, city police said. Kason Torruella got away, but a few days later he posted a cellphone video of the incident to his Facebook page, police said.

