Facebook video leads to driver who dragged officer, cops say
A dirt bike driver who taunted an Allentown police officer to chase him dragged a different officer who tried to arrest him, city police said. Kason Torruella got away, but a few days later he posted a cellphone video of the incident to his Facebook page, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,492,141
|Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07)
|13 min
|silly rabbit
|2
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Mydawgz
|57
|Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|silly rabbit
|6
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC