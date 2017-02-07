Facebook post leads police to Bethleh...

Facebook post leads police to Bethlehem shooting suspect

20 hrs ago

A posting on Facebook is what led police to an Allentown man charged with attempted homicide in a shooting last week in Bethlehem, according to court records. Charged is Tariq Deshon Page, 23, of the 800 block of North Ninth Street.

