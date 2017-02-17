Expert, witness say driver in crash that killed 2 hit 100 mph
A Bucks County woman accused of speeding and running a red light in Allentown, leading to a crash that killed a city woman and one of her grandchildren, is now facing trial on the charges. Maria Eiseman, 32, of Warminster, Pa., was in court Wednesday for her preliminary hearing on charges related to the Jan. 3 crash, including two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,496,700
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|Richard Earl Thomas
|313,379
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|132
|Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|53
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Waste No Cash
|3,831
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC