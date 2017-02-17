Expert, witness say driver in crash that killed 2 hit 100 mph

A Bucks County woman accused of speeding and running a red light in Allentown, leading to a crash that killed a city woman and one of her grandchildren, is now facing trial on the charges. Maria Eiseman, 32, of Warminster, Pa., was in court Wednesday for her preliminary hearing on charges related to the Jan. 3 crash, including two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

