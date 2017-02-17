Expert, witness say driver in crash t...

Expert, witness say driver in crash that killed 2 hit 100 mph

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NJ.com

A Bucks County woman accused of speeding and running a red light in Allentown, leading to a crash that killed a city woman and one of her grandchildren, is now facing trial on the charges. Maria Eiseman, 32, of Warminster, Pa., was in court Wednesday for her preliminary hearing on charges related to the Jan. 3 crash, including two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,496,700
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min Richard Earl Thomas 313,379
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 11 hr inmate from a lv5 39
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... 18 hr silly rabbit 1
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 18 hr silly rabbit 132
News Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07) 18 hr silly rabbit 53
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) Sun Waste No Cash 3,831
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC