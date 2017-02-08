Enjoy chocolate-centric events at All...

Enjoy chocolate-centric events at Allentown, Easton museums

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

First, experience romantic customs through the ages at Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society's Chocolate and Romance event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature chocolate treats and activities at three Easton venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,491,522
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... 11 hr silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Feb 6 silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Feb 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC