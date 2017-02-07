Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with student, DA says
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with student, DA says. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Heather Montero, 36, of the 4200 block of South Drive in Allentown, was charged Tuesday with unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors. Montero surrendered with her attorney Tuesday morning, and is slated to be arraigned later in the day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
United States
|
#1 4 hrs ago
The high quality of life infecting the triboro and surrounding communities with itZ infectionZ that have been RElocated epicentral for the nue nue nue REnue blight by designZ of those creatorZ of the Z Zone and itZ democrtical carnival circus sticks?!)$ Because of working the little tent in back of mommas big tent the gloryhole gathererZ now are after soulZ as they think that will win favor with there lifestyleZ and itZ God?!)$
This is infact when all of itZ TENTicles come before the reel hellfire and brimestone and as much of there illZ with pain and suffering beoned there comprehencian?!)$
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,757
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Doright
|56
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC