Easton man charged with homicide in Route 22 fatal crash

20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

An Easton man is charged with driving drunk and causing a pickup truck crash last August on Route 22 that killed one of his six passengers. Sheldon Krock, 52, of the first block of South Mulberry Street, is facing 21 charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehilce while DUI, and homicide by vehicle.

