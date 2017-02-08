Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessive,' attorney says
Defense attorney Jack McMahon is not disputing that his client fled from New York City and Allentown police officers trying to arrest him last month in the Queen City. But McMahon is dubious about officers' ability to get out of the way of Joseph Valdez's speeding car on Jan. 6, and about the estimated 25 shots fired at his client after Valdez allegedly ran down two Allentown officers and left a path of damaged cars in his wake as he sped away from police.
