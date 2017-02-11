Call Board: Sing the Dream Vocal Competition

Ian Holmes, Grammy-nominated writer, former "American Idol" contestant, and background vocalist now touring with Latin group Camila, announces the Sing the Dream Vocal Competition. Contestants must read Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and share in 100 words or fewer, along with a 3-minute vocal entry, how they intend to use their talent as a tool for justice and to unite people of every race, color and creed.

