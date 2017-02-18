Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre, 'Fame Jr.'

Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre will hold open auditions for performers ages 16 and up on Feb. 26 and 27 for the season's mainstage productions: "Hair," running June 14-July 2, and "My Fair Lady," running July 12-30. Vocal auditions will be held for both performances noon-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Feb. 26 and 5-10 p.m., Feb. 27 at Baker Center for the Arts and the Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.