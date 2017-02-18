Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre, 'Fame Jr.'
Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre will hold open auditions for performers ages 16 and up on Feb. 26 and 27 for the season's mainstage productions: "Hair," running June 14-July 2, and "My Fair Lady," running July 12-30. Vocal auditions will be held for both performances noon-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Feb. 26 and 5-10 p.m., Feb. 27 at Baker Center for the Arts and the Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,496,041
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,322
|Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|50
|Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|5
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Exam questions1
|3,825
|Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Street Medicine makes house calls to homeless
|Feb 15
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC