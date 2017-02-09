Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shooting, police say

The 19-year-old woman shot to death in Bethlehem was the focus of a dispute between a man who was shot last week in the city and the alleged shooter, who is in custody, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said. "She was the girl they had the beef over," he said Wednesday night of Teayahe Glover, who was shot multiple times at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday at Fiot and Sioux streets on South Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.