Bethlehem homicide victim linked to p...

Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shooting, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

The 19-year-old woman shot to death in Bethlehem was the focus of a dispute between a man who was shot last week in the city and the alleged shooter, who is in custody, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said. "She was the girl they had the beef over," he said Wednesday night of Teayahe Glover, who was shot multiple times at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday at Fiot and Sioux streets on South Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,492,045
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 2 hr Mydawgz 57
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... Thu silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Feb 6 silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC