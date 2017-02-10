Berko: Long-term care insurance polic...

Berko: Long-term care insurance policy run by crooks

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Dear Mr. Berko: In the late 1990s, my wife and I bought a Penn Treaty long-term care insurance policy to pay for future costs of nursing home care, which so far we haven't needed. Our parents needed home health and nursing home care, and twice we borrowed money to pay for my wife's father's care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Earl 1,492,959
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 13 hr silly rabbit 3,821
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 22 hr silly rabbit 1
News Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07) Feb 10 silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC