Armed bank bandit caught after highwa...

Armed bank bandit caught after highway chase, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NJ.com

An Allentown man is accused of robbing an Emmaus bank Wednesday morning and then leading authorities on a chase through Lehigh County. Emmaus police said John Cruz, 41, was only stopped after Pennsylvania State Police used an "intervention technique" with a cruiser on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,497,194
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr ThomasA 313,372
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 7 hr silly rabbit 131
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 22 hr Waste No Cash 3,831
News Allentown City Council votes down immigration r... (Mar '07) Sun silly rabbit 5
News Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07) Sun Bio 52
Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12) Feb 16 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC