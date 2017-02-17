Armed bank bandit caught after highway chase, cops say
An Allentown man is accused of robbing an Emmaus bank Wednesday morning and then leading authorities on a chase through Lehigh County. Emmaus police said John Cruz, 41, was only stopped after Pennsylvania State Police used an "intervention technique" with a cruiser on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township.
