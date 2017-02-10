Allentown wants to help small businesses fight crime
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Friday, titled Allentown wants to help small businesses fight crime. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Allentown officials on Feb. 10, 2017, announced a new program that will help small businesses in the city pay for video surveillance systems. From left, Allentown police Chief Keith Morris, Assistant Chief Glen Dorney, Mayor Ed Pawlowski and Daniel Diaz from the city's Department of Community and Economic Development.
United States
#1 Yesterday
Look at humpty dumpty and all itZ men, the same old grant grab get to give back is being implimented as a tool to dysmantal and destroy the few ounces of integrity and honor as well as moral estetic values?!)$ The four will be collecting on this dysfunctional collective collaboration in many different wayZ not even mentioning the pension packages bargining chips for there party favor consessionair comPETitors 50/50 contributions?!)$
There will also be a manditory migration of vermine infestation as a progressionary process of itZ implimentation process?!)$
